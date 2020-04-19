Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCON. ValuEngine downgraded Recon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Shares of RCON stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.