ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Tops $21.50 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $21.50 million and $604,281.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.01122841 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00174882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00196427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047636 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bisq, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.