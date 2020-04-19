Refereum Price Up 2.9% This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $42,101.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.02741125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00225205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gate.io, DDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.