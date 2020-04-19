Ren (REN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.20 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and Tidex. Ren has a total market cap of $50.21 million and $2.20 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ren

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,753,284 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, DDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi Global, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

