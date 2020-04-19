Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTOKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rentokil Initial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. 53,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.