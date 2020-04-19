Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 529,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,100. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Repay’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repay by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.