Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 19th (ADC, ATVI, BRKS, CARR, CSII, EA, EGHT, NGHC, NGM, PLNT)

Research Analysts' new coverage for Sunday, April 19th:

Odeon Capital Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Wells Fargo & Co issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT). They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:RTX). They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE). The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

