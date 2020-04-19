Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 3.00

News headlines about Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Group earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$1.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.84.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.