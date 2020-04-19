Revain (REV) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Kucoin, Cryptopia and OKEx. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $964,559.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02760540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Kuna, BitFlip, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex, Mercatox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

