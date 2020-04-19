Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) and Its Peers

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.40 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.22%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 41.89%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.