Reviewing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Brinker International (NASDAQ:EAT)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kura Sushi USA and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60 Brinker International 2 9 14 0 2.48

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. Brinker International has a consensus target price of $45.23, indicating a potential upside of 184.63%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Brinker International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.38 $1.46 million $0.27 39.26 Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.18 $154.90 million $3.93 4.04

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Brinker International 4.21% -22.42% 8.19%

Summary

Brinker International beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

