RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

