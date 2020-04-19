Rimbit (RBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $42,517.95

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Rimbit has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a total market cap of $42,517.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

