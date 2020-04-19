Ring Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

REI opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

