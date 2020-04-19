RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.79.

RingCentral stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.56. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.55 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,595,207.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,605 shares of company stock worth $23,209,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

