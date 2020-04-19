Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.85 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, C2CX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006827 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io, C2CX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.