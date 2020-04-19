Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Curtis A. Loveland acquired 7,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

