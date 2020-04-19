Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 786.75 ($10.35).

RR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 664 ($8.73) to GBX 328 ($4.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock traded up GBX 25.40 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 334.50 ($4.40). 13,934,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s payout ratio is -0.17%.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17). Also, insider Stephen Daintith sold 12,553 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33), for a total value of £69,920.21 ($91,976.07). Insiders have purchased 928 shares of company stock valued at $494,190 in the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

