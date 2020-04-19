Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON RDSA opened at GBX 1,370.20 ($18.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,403.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,005.69. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,118.30 ($27.87).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

