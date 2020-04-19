Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.86

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

RDSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,343.20 ($17.67) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,995.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

