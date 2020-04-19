Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of -1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

