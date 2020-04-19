Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,033.83 ($26.75).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:RDSA traded up GBX 72 ($0.95) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,370.20 ($18.02). 10,421,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,403.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,005.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

