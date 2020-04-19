Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,207.09 ($29.03).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

RDSB stock traded up GBX 71.20 ($0.94) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,343.20 ($17.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,109,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,375.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,995.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

