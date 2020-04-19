Rubycoin (RBY) Market Capitalization Achieves $973,863.83

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $973,863.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019618 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,586,770 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

