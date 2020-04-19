Rupee (RUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Rupee has a market cap of $102,266.95 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Rupee has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,503,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.