Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Rupiah Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $94,702.22 and $39,449.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04507904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005295 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 161,962,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,451,999,070 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

