S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.