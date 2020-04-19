S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $2.55 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

