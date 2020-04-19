Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $414,585.04 and approximately $10,559.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.08 or 0.02379686 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00289855 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.