Safe Market Capitalization Reaches $7.10 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $61,837.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00004725 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003817 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

