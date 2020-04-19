SafeCapital Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $894,577.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $894,577.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00014780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00324010 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00420597 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 120.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 363.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000732 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005118 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000617 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,473,024 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,385 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.