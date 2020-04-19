Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of SAFE opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,286,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,126,529.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,018,350 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

