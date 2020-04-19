SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0623

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 128.1% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $975,219.44 and $876,334.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00323900 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00419562 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005027 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,651,040 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

