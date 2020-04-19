SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Guggenheim

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

SAGE stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

