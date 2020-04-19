Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.59 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

