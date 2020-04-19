SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE SAP opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

