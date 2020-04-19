SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Overweight”

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.83. 760,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,235. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

