Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.58).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHA shares. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of SHA opened at €5.94 ($6.90) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.14 and a 200-day moving average of €8.36.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

