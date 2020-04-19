Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a coverage optimism score of -4.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

