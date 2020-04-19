Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,296 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schneider National worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schneider National by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.43 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

