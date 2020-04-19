Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 1,549,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 796,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,781. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

