Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $502.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.