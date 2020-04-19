Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 1,584,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.97. 664,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,123. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

