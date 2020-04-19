Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Green Dot worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 44,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Green Dot by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

