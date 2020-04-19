Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of iRobot worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in iRobot by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,824,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000.

iRobot stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on iRobot from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

