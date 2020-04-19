SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Achieves $16,626.93 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $16,626.93 and $23.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

