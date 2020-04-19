SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 662,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SEAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.