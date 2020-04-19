Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 28.7% in March

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,584,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Secureworks by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Secureworks in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Secureworks alerts:

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.