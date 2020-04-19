Selfkey Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $540,237.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Binance and ABCC. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.04561276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005297 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008759 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,022,148,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

