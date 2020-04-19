Semux Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $32,641.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012008 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 157.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000984 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

